WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up about 1.4% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 346.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.