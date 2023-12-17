WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.6% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR opened at $49.49 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

