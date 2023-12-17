WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,233,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,295,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,625,000 after buying an additional 60,457 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after buying an additional 443,506 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after buying an additional 574,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,778,000 after buying an additional 21,928 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMST stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

