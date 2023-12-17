WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $55.72.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.