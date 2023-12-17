WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,041,000 after purchasing an additional 70,865 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 513,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 895,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,554,000 after purchasing an additional 189,292 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FTSL opened at $46.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

