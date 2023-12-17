WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Purchases 766 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned 0.28% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNRG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF stock opened at $71.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $94.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.22.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Profile

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

