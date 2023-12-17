WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.69% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1,124.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 60,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 212,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PVAL opened at $31.16 on Friday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $202.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

