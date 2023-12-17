WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Free Report) by 185.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,124,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $863,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLJH opened at $25.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.62. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $33.13.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.