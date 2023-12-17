WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

