WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 967,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,274,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,360,000 after buying an additional 61,117 shares during the period. Compass Rose Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,254,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,839,000.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

Shares of USO stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.72. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $57.83 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

