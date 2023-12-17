WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,112 Shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEJ. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 620.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter worth $91,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of PEJ opened at $41.73 on Friday. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average of $39.92.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

