WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 136 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $103.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day moving average is $97.48. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.72 and a 12 month high of $103.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

