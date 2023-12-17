WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,904 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 3.8% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.22. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

