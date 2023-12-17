WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 524 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

