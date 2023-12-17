WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 722 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

