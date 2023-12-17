WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,808 Shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,808 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.70% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 101,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter valued at about $359,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 40.9% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 51,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MARB stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09. The company has a market cap of $72.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07.

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

