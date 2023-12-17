WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $307.91 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $309.27. The stock has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.22.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

