WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,139 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 43.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.46. 4,694,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,806. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. KeyCorp cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.75.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

