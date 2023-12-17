Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.21

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.21 and traded as high as $4.31. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 75,387 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
