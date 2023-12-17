Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.21

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.21 and traded as high as $4.31. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 75,387 shares.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 215,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,816 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,907 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 444,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 50,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,532,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 119,975 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

