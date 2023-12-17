Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:EOD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 75,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $4.97.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.107 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
