Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EOD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 75,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $4.97.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.107 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOD. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

