Wells Financial Advisors INC Acquires 295 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 369,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,018,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

