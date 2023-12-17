Wells Financial Advisors INC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 3.4% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

IQLT opened at $36.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $37.31.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.