Wells Financial Advisors INC Buys 2,354 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 8.0% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KWB Wealth boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,476,000 after acquiring an additional 434,818 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 43,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $46.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

