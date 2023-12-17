Wells Financial Advisors INC Has $1.15 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Wells Financial Advisors INC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32,489.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,838,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824,055 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,116,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,984,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,242,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 264,007 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $29.82.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

