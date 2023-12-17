Wells Financial Advisors INC Has $5.55 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wells Financial Advisors INC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.3% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after acquiring an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $115,072,000.

Shares of VB opened at $210.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $213.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.60.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

