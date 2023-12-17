Wells Financial Advisors INC Sells 1,220 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Wells Financial Advisors INC lowered its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 991.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $310,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

