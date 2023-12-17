Wells Financial Advisors INC Sells 59 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Wells Financial Advisors INC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.4% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $257.17 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $258.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.39.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

