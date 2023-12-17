Wells Financial Advisors INC Sells 920 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Wells Financial Advisors INC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32,489.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,838,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,457,000 after buying an additional 4,824,055 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,116,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,984,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,242,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 264,007 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average is $29.38.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

