Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after buying an additional 2,929,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Welltower by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,036,000 after buying an additional 1,419,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,104,830,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,377,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,119,000 after purchasing an additional 567,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $90.79 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

