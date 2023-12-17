West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Holdings Increased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 52,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17,396 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $358.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.54. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.15 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company's stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

