WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.31 per share, for a total transaction of $165,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,067.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in WEX by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WEX opened at $188.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57. WEX has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $204.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.99.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.45 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 10.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that WEX will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

