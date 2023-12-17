WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.68

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.68 and traded as high as $12.98. WhiteHorse Finance shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 53,420 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHF. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. The company has a market cap of $299.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.37 million. Analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 217.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 342.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

