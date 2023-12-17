William A. Heyburn Sells 6,793 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CFO William A. Heyburn sold 6,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $21,873.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,330,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,609.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $3.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $239.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

