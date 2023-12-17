William Chyfetz Sells 5,000 Shares of Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) Stock

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR – Get Free Report) Director William Chyfetz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total value of C$11,850.00.
Titanium Transportation Group Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of CVE:TTR traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.44. 78,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.92. Titanium Transportation Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.85 and a 52-week high of C$3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.44.
About Titanium Transportation Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Titanium Transportation Group
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.