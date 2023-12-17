Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Sells $23,187.85 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $23,187.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,920.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $47.75 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 4,079.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

