Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Qiagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE QGEN opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter valued at about $991,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 26.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after buying an additional 86,591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 24.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,440,000 after buying an additional 179,913 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

