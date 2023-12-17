Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Waters from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Waters from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $287.78.

WAT stock opened at $320.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.29. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $350.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. Waters’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $215,981,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth about $158,723,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 37.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,008,000 after purchasing an additional 547,777 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 9,685.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,562,000 after purchasing an additional 477,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

