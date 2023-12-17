Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BRKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.60.

Bruker Price Performance

BRKR stock opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.89. Bruker has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $84.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.53.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

