Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Critical Contrast

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Woodside Energy Group are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Woodside Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 75.62% 95.06% 95.06% Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.7%. Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Woodside Energy Group 2 0 1 0 1.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Woodside Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Woodside Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Woodside Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Woodside Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $15.84 million 1.95 $12.99 million N/A N/A Woodside Energy Group $18.41 billion 1.08 $6.50 billion N/A N/A

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Summary

Woodside Energy Group beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

