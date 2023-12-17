Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Short Interest Update

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the November 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,126 shares of company stock worth $35,530,277 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,556,949,000 after acquiring an additional 260,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Workday by 59.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Workday by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $923,120,000 after buying an additional 387,018 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

Workday Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $272.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,136.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.46 and its 200 day moving average is $229.76. Workday has a 1 year low of $157.85 and a 1 year high of $279.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

