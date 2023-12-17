WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WPP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WPP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of WPP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of WPP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of WPP to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $403.00.

Get WPP alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WPP

WPP Price Performance

Institutional Trading of WPP

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. WPP has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average of $48.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of WPP by 23.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 1.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in WPP by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.