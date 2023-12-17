Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

WH has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH stock opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.54.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Stories

