XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Price Performance

NASDAQ XBIT opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.31. XBiotech has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XBiotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in XBiotech by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in XBiotech by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 31,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

