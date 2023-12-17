ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its stake in ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of ZeroFox worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ZeroFox during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ZeroFox during the third quarter worth $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ZeroFox during the first quarter worth $87,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZeroFox during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZeroFox during the second quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZFOX opened at $0.54 on Friday. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.05.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ZeroFox in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

