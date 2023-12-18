105,685 Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Bought by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SCHH opened at $20.45 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

