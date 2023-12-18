10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TXG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America upgraded 10x Genomics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.55.

10x Genomics Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $53.47 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $162,769.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,446 shares in the company, valued at $37,050,339.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $162,769.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,446 shares in the company, valued at $37,050,339.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $150,129.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,806. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

