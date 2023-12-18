12,000 Shares in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Purchased by Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 914,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 918,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,993. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $761.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.71%. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

