14,651 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Bought by Signify Wealth

Signify Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 2.1% of Signify Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $122.10. 209,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,097. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.41 and its 200 day moving average is $109.59. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $122.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

