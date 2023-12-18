24,569 Shares in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Purchased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Ignite Planners LLC owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JCPB opened at $47.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1849 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

