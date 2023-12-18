249,102 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 249,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of PDBC opened at $13.94 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

